On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Walls has recorded a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (8.6%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.2%).

In 27 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .171 AVG .241 .313 OBP .328 .256 SLG .491 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 25/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings