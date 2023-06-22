Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Taylor Walls (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Walls has recorded a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (8.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.2%).
- In 27 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.171
|AVG
|.241
|.313
|OBP
|.328
|.256
|SLG
|.491
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|25/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cuas will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.
- In his 32 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .264 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
