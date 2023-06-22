The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and Kansas City Royals (20-54) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series split with the Orioles, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.

The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Jose Cuas (3-0) for the Royals.

Rays vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (11-1) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.12 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 15 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Cuas

Cuas starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The 28-year-old righty has 32 appearances in relief this season.

He has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .264 against him over his 32 games this season.

