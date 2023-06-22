Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to do damage against Jose Cuas when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 119 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB, slugging .464.

The Rays are fifth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (428 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rays rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 18 average in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

McClanahan is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

McClanahan will try to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles W 7-2 Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan Jose Cuas 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane McClanahan Tommy Henry

