Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and Kansas City Royals (20-54) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 22.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).

Rays vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 47 out of the 65 games, or 72.3%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The Rays have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 428.

The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

