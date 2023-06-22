Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .409 this season while batting .292 with 42 walks and 46 runs scored.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 67.1% of his games this season (49 of 73), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (17.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 28 games this season (38.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.298
|AVG
|.286
|.440
|OBP
|.377
|.573
|SLG
|.429
|15
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|20
|29/23
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cuas starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .264 against him this season. He has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 32 appearances.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.