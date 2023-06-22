Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jose Cuas on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.3%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21 games this season (36.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.
- In 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.225
|AVG
|.300
|.296
|OBP
|.353
|.348
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cuas will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has 32 appearances in relief this season.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .264 against him.
