Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jose Cuas on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .263.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (5.3%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 21 games this season (36.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had two or more.

In 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .225 AVG .300 .296 OBP .353 .348 SLG .411 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 17/7 2 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings