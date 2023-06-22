Luke Raley -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Kansas City Royals, with Jose Cuas on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks.

Raley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

Raley has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).

In 18.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven home a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 24 of 55 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .240 AVG .304 .345 OBP .356 .547 SLG .620 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 29/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings