Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 12 walks while batting .231.
- In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Siri has driven in a run in 20 games this year (45.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 52.3% of his games this season (23 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.209
|.307
|OBP
|.260
|.513
|SLG
|.552
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|14
|27/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cuas will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 32 appearances so far.
- In 32 appearances this season, he has put up a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .264 against him.
