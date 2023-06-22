On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Cuas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .266 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 67), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), he has scored, and in nine of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .266 AVG .265 .360 OBP .371 .523 SLG .469 12 XBH 13 8 HR 5 30 RBI 19 21/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings