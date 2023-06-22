Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Royals - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Royals Starter: Jose Cuas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.214
|AVG
|.268
|.250
|OBP
|.311
|.375
|SLG
|.393
|7
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|19/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cuas gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has 32 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 4.15 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .264 against him over his 32 appearances this season.
