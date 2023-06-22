The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jose Cuas and the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Orioles.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Royals Starter: Jose Cuas

Jose Cuas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 42.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .214 AVG .268 .250 OBP .311 .375 SLG .393 7 XBH 5 1 HR 1 7 RBI 4 19/3 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings