The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +10000.

Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per game.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games, Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of June 22 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.