Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 71 hits, batting .300 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 43 of 62 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (33.9%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 23 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), with two or more runs 10 times (16.1%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.311
|AVG
|.287
|.397
|OBP
|.383
|.533
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|25/16
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
