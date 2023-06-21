Yandy Diaz -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 71 hits, batting .300 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 43 of 62 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (33.9%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in 23 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), with two or more runs 10 times (16.1%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .311 AVG .287 .397 OBP .383 .533 SLG .496 13 XBH 14 7 HR 5 18 RBI 19 25/16 K/BB 20/16 0 SB 0

