Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 50 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in eight games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he has scored more than once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.305
|AVG
|.273
|.368
|OBP
|.338
|.519
|SLG
|.391
|21
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|10
|19/15
|K/BB
|21/12
|11
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (6-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
