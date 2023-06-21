Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .209.

Walls has recorded a hit in 29 of 57 games this season (50.9%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).

In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .165 AVG .241 .305 OBP .328 .253 SLG .491 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 23/15 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

