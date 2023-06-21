Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .209.
- Walls has recorded a hit in 29 of 57 games this season (50.9%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.165
|AVG
|.241
|.305
|OBP
|.328
|.253
|SLG
|.491
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|23/15
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
