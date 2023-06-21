Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .209.
  • Walls has recorded a hit in 29 of 57 games this season (50.9%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).
  • In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this season (28.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 45.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 31
.165 AVG .241
.305 OBP .328
.253 SLG .491
5 XBH 13
1 HR 6
5 RBI 18
23/15 K/BB 30/14
7 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
