On Wednesday, June 21, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (51-25) host Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (45-27) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Orioles have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (6-2, 3.20 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 46, or 71.9%, of the 64 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a record of 34-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (79.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 17 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -751 - 1st

