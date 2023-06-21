Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Tyler Wells, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are second in baseball with 117 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay is second in MLB, slugging .463.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (421 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rays rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

So far this season, Bradley does not have a quality start.

Bradley will try to collect his seventh outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles L 8-6 Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen

