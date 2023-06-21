Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (51-25) versus the Baltimore Orioles (45-27) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:10 PM on June 21.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (4-3) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (6-2).

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 46, or 71.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 43 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 34-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 421.

The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule