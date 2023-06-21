Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 72 hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 36 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.281
|AVG
|.286
|.426
|OBP
|.377
|.529
|SLG
|.429
|13
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|20
|29/22
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9).
