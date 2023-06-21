Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

In 36 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .281 AVG .286 .426 OBP .377 .529 SLG .429 13 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 20 29/22 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings