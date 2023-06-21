Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (hitting .379 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .263 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 35 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- In three games this year, he has homered (5.4%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Margot has driven home a run in 21 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.224
|AVG
|.300
|.298
|OBP
|.353
|.353
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
