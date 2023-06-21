Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .275.

Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, Raley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this season (18.2%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.

Raley has driven in a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .240 AVG .304 .345 OBP .356 .547 SLG .620 13 XBH 13 4 HR 8 12 RBI 15 29/7 K/BB 29/5 6 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings