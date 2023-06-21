Josh Lowe -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 38 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.3%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI eight times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.276 AVG .281
.304 OBP .341
.449 SLG .535
11 XBH 13
3 HR 8
16 RBI 25
24/4 K/BB 33/11
7 SB 11

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells (6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
