Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Lowe -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Orioles Player Props
|Rays vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Orioles
|Rays vs Orioles Odds
|Rays vs Orioles Prediction
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .278 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 38 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.3%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with more than one RBI eight times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season (26 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.276
|AVG
|.281
|.304
|OBP
|.341
|.449
|SLG
|.535
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|25
|24/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.