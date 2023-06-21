Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .222.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in 27.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (44.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 51.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .234 AVG .209 .286 OBP .260 .506 SLG .552 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 14 26/6 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings