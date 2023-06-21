Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .222.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in 27.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (44.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 51.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.234
|AVG
|.209
|.286
|OBP
|.260
|.506
|SLG
|.552
|8
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/6
|K/BB
|27/5
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 18th, .857 WHIP ranks first, and 9 K/9 ranks 28th.
