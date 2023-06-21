Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .234 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (28 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 22
.272 AVG .195
.298 OBP .220
.506 SLG .338
11 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 7
22/3 K/BB 23/3
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Wells (6-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.20), first in WHIP (.857), and 28th in K/9 (9).
