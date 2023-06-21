Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 21 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .234 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this year (28 of 46), with more than one hit eight times (17.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including four games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .272 AVG .195 .298 OBP .220 .506 SLG .338 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 7 22/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings