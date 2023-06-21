As of July 2 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay covered four times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Buccaneers put up a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Devin White totaled 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +5000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

