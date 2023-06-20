Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 70 hits, batting .302 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 42 of 61 games this season (68.9%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (34.4%).
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 61 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.316
|AVG
|.287
|.404
|OBP
|.383
|.547
|SLG
|.496
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|23/16
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
