The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Franco has recorded a hit in 49 of 70 games this year (70.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.3%).

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .305 AVG .273 .361 OBP .338 .523 SLG .391 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 21/12 11 SB 13

