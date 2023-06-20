Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- In 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%) Walls has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this year (28.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (25 of 56), with two or more runs seven times (12.5%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.169
|AVG
|.241
|.297
|OBP
|.328
|.260
|SLG
|.491
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|23/13
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.90 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
