Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .211 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

In 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%) Walls has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.9%).

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this year (28.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (25 of 56), with two or more runs seven times (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .169 AVG .241 .297 OBP .328 .260 SLG .491 5 XBH 13 1 HR 6 5 RBI 18 23/13 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings