Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-0) for his fifth start of the season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3 at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Franco Stats

Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 33 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.351/.462 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.405/.484 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 1 4 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has collected 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He has a slash line of .280/.387/.437 so far this season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has put up 66 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .258/.328/.461 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.