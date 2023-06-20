Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (44-27) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, June 20, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-175). The over/under for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-0, 3.43 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (2-3, 3.90 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 46, or 73%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 27-6 (winning 81.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Orioles have won in 16, or 50%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Orioles have won two of five games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 1-2.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

