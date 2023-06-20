Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to take down Ryan O'Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles when the teams square off on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are second-best in MLB play with 117 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (415 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rays' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Glasnow is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres L 5-4 Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home Yonny Chirinos Jordan Lyles 6/25/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch

