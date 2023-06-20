Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) and Baltimore Orioles (44-27) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (2-0) for the Rays and Kyle Bradish (2-3) for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

The Rays have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 46 (73%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 415 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule