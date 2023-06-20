Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Padres.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 67.6% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .291 AVG .286 .433 OBP .377 .547 SLG .429 13 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 20 27/22 K/BB 44/19 6 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings