In a Tuesday MLB schedule that features a lot of exciting matchups, the Baltimore Orioles versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to watch.

Info on how to watch today's MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (31-40) host the Kansas City Royals (19-53)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -150 +129 8.5

The Miami Marlins (42-31) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (39-35)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.400 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.400 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)

MIA Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -118 -101 8

The Tampa Bay Rays (51-24) take on the Baltimore Orioles (44-27)

The Orioles will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.290 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

Wander Franco (.290 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.280 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -176 +151 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) take on the Atlanta Braves (46-26)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.325 AVG, 15 HR, 45 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -145 +123 8.5

The Washington Nationals (27-44) face the St. Louis Cardinals (30-43)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.289 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)

STL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -146 +125 8.5

The New York Yankees (39-33) face the Seattle Mariners (35-35)

The Mariners will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.256 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 32 RBI)

NYY Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -113 -106 7

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) host the Chicago Cubs (34-38)

The Cubs will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.283 AVG, 4 HR, 35 RBI)

CHC Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -132 +113 8

The Cleveland Guardians (33-38) play host to the Oakland Athletics (19-55)

The Athletics will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 43 RBI)

José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 43 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)

CLE Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -247 +206 9

The Cincinnati Reds (38-35) take on the Colorado Rockies (29-46)

The Rockies will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)

Jonathan India (.271 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.277 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

CIN Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -189 +162 10

The Minnesota Twins (36-37) host the Boston Red Sox (38-35)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.303 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

MIN Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -135 +116 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.308 AVG, 16 HR, 39 RBI)

MIL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -124 +105 9

The Chicago White Sox (31-43) play the Texas Rangers (45-27)

The Rangers will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.240 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.240 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -146 +126 8.5

The Houston Astros (39-34) play the New York Mets (34-38)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.281 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.228 AVG, 22 HR, 49 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -145 +125 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (40-32) take on the San Diego Padres (35-37)

The Padres hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (41-33) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Tuesday at 10:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.300 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.300 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 46 RBI)

LAD Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -132 +113 8.5

