Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .285.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 38 of 59 games this year (64.4%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (32.2%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (18.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year (26 of 59), with two or more runs six times (10.2%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.290
|AVG
|.281
|.320
|OBP
|.341
|.473
|SLG
|.535
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|25
|22/4
|K/BB
|33/11
|7
|SB
|11
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bradish (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
