Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).

In 27.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (44.2%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this year (51.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .234 AVG .209 .286 OBP .260 .506 SLG .552 8 XBH 11 6 HR 6 14 RBI 14 26/6 K/BB 27/5 4 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings