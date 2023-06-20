Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is batting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (32.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more RBI nine times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 25
.301 AVG .311
.363 OBP .337
.621 SLG .367
16 XBH 3
8 HR 1
21 RBI 10
29/9 K/BB 12/4
3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
