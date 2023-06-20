Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .306 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (32.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more RBI nine times (16.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.301
|AVG
|.311
|.363
|OBP
|.337
|.621
|SLG
|.367
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|10
|29/9
|K/BB
|12/4
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
