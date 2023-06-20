Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Orioles - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .241 with nine doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (18.8%).
- In 32 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this season, Mejia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.212
|AVG
|.268
|.250
|OBP
|.311
|.365
|SLG
|.393
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish (2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
