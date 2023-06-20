Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .234.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 28 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (12 of 46), with two or more RBI four times (8.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .272 AVG .195 .298 OBP .220 .506 SLG .338 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 7 22/3 K/BB 23/3 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings