Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, make them the fourth-longest shot in the NFL.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.
- Buccaneers games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it allowed 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Buccaneers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.
- Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.
- Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).
- Devin White recorded 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of June 19 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.