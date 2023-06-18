Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 69 hits and an OBP of .398 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 41 of 60 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (35.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.316
|AVG
|.291
|.404
|OBP
|.391
|.547
|SLG
|.509
|13
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|23/16
|K/BB
|20/16
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Musgrove (4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.