Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 49 of 69 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (34.8%).
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 69), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.9% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.305
|AVG
|.282
|.361
|OBP
|.343
|.523
|SLG
|.403
|21
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|19/11
|11
|SB
|13
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
