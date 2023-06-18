Wander Franco -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 49 of 69 games this year (71.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (34.8%).

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 69), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.9% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .305 AVG .282 .361 OBP .343 .523 SLG .403 21 XBH 9 5 HR 3 23 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 19/11 11 SB 13

Padres Pitching Rankings