Wyndham Clark leads the field at the 2023 U.S. Open after three rounds of play, with a score of -10. Play continues at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Start Time: 11:23 AM ET

11:23 AM ET Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards

Par 70/7,423 yards Thursday TV: USA Network

USA Network Friday TV: USA Network

USA Network Saturday TV: NBC

NBC Sunday TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Golf Channel, NBC Monday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Wyndham Clark 1st -10 64-67-69 Rickie Fowler 1st -10 62-68-70 Rory McIlroy 3rd -9 65-67-69

U.S. Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 5:19 PM ET Scottie Scheffler (-7/4th), Rory McIlroy (-9/3rd) 5:08 PM ET Dustin Johnson (-5/6th), Harris English (-6/5th) 5:30 PM ET Rickie Fowler (-10/1st), Wyndham Clark (-10/1st) 4:57 PM ET Ryutaro Nagano (-4/8th), Xander Schauffele (-5/6th) 4:35 PM ET Hideki Matsuyama (-2/12th), Cameron Smith (-3/9th) 2:13 PM ET Gary Woodland (+1/32nd), Denny McCarthy (+1/32nd) 11:23 AM ET Ryo Ishikawa (+10/65th) 4:19 PM ET Min Woo Lee (-2/12th), Viktor Hovland (-2/12th) 2:02 PM ET Dylan Wu (+1/32nd), Jon Rahm (+2/38th) 1:07 PM ET Nick Hardy (+4/47th), Sebastian Munoz (+4/47th)

