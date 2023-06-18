Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Taylor Walls (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .214 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- Walls will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last outings.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 29 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in 16 games this season (29.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year (25 of 55), with two or more runs seven times (12.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|.169
|AVG
|.248
|.297
|OBP
|.336
|.260
|SLG
|.505
|5
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|5
|RBI
|18
|23/13
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.