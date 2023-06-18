Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others in the San Diego Padres-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Franco Stats

Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a .295/.353/.469 slash line so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jun. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 69 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a .304/.398/.529 slash line so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Jun. 16 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Soto has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 63 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .255/.410/.464 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

