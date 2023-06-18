Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Padres on June 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others in the San Diego Padres-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a .295/.353/.469 slash line so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has collected 69 hits with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.
- He has a .304/.398/.529 slash line so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (4-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|6.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 63 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .255/.410/.464 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
