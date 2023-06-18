On Sunday, June 18, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (34-36) host Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rays +120 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (4-2, 4.37 ERA) vs Yonny Chirinos - TB (3-1, 2.35 ERA)

Rays vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Padres have a 19-14 record (winning 57.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Padres have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rays have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Luke Raley 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 1st Win AL East -500 - 1st

