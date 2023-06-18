How to Watch the Rays vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
The San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays will send Joe Musgrove and Yonny Chirinos, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Explore More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Tampa Bay ranks second in the majors with a .467 team slugging percentage.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.197 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chirinos will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Oakland Athletics.
- Chirinos has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|W 6-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
|6/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Jordan Lyles
