The San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays will send Joe Musgrove and Yonny Chirinos, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Sunday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Tampa Bay ranks second in the majors with a .467 team slugging percentage.

The Rays have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.197 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Chirinos will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Oakland Athletics.

Chirinos has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away Yonny Chirinos Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke 6/24/2023 Royals - Home - Jordan Lyles

