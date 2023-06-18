Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field against the San Diego Padres and starter Joe Musgrove on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are listed as -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rays (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rays have a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 74 games with a total.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 9-4-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-7 20-16 22-11 29-12 40-19 11-4

