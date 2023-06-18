Sunday's game at PETCO Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (34-36) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (4-2, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Yonny Chirinos (3-1, 2.35 ERA).

Rays vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Rays have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (411 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule