Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Padres.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .280 with 41 walks and 43 runs scored.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 47 of 70 games this year (67.1%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (14.3%).
- He has scored in 35 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-run games (11.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.291
|AVG
|.271
|.433
|OBP
|.362
|.547
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|20
|27/22
|K/BB
|43/19
|6
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2 with a 4.37 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
