Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Padres - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Padres Player Props
|Rays vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Padres
|Rays vs Padres Odds
|Rays vs Padres Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has driven in a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.217
|AVG
|.299
|.293
|OBP
|.357
|.349
|SLG
|.414
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.