Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.
  • Margot has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Margot has driven in a run in 19 games this year (35.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 37.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 26
.217 AVG .299
.293 OBP .357
.349 SLG .414
6 XBH 8
2 HR 1
11 RBI 10
16/8 K/BB 17/7
2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Musgrove (4-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.